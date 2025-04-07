Haryana to provide 20% quota for Agniveers in police recruitment: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said ‘Agniveers’ will be provided 20 per cent reservation in the police recruitment in the state.

In July 2024, months ahead of state assembly polls, the BJP government in the state had announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts.

Chairing a review meeting in Panchkula on Sunday, Saini said Haryana is the first state in the country which has secured the future of Agniveers by creating a provision for jobs after their service period in the armed forces.

The Haryana Cabinet has already provided security cover to the Agniveers by implementing the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said Agniveers will be provided 20 per cent reservation in the recruitment of state police.

Saini said Agniveers will be able to get jobs in Haryana after their service period in the Army and for this, a separate portal will be created for them on which they can register themselves. After this, they will be given preference in jobs on the basis of educational qualification, he added.

During the meeting, officials informed Saini that 2,893 Agniveers were recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force from Haryana during 2023-24 and 2,227 were recruited in 2022-23.