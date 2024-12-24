‘Haryana to procure 24 crops at MSP set by Centre’

Chandigarh: Haryana will procure all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) set by the Union government, said Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

On the occasion of National Agriculture Day and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, farmer leader and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, minister Rana extended his heartfelt greetings to the farmers of Haryana. He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for issuing the notification, which ensures comprehensive MSP procurement for all 24 crops.

Rana said that the state government has made an evident display of unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers. He described the decision to procure all 24 crops at MSP as a significant step towards securing the economic well-being of Haryana’s farmers.

The newly issued notification expands the list of procured crops to include Ragi, Soybean, Nigerseed, Safflower, Barley, Maize, Jowar, Jute, Copra, and Summer Moong, alongside the already procured crops like Paddy, Bajra, Kharif Moong, Urd, Arhar, Til, Cotton, Groundnut, Wheat, Mustard, Gram, Masur, Sunflower, and Sugarcane.

He emphasized that this initiative aims to provide farmers with a stable and remunerative price environment, insulating them from market volatility and potential losses.