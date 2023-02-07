Haryana to present first Budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday chaired the pre-Budget consultation meeting with his Cabinet, Administrative Wing and sought suggestions from them before presenting the first Budget of ‘Amrit Kaal.’

While chairing the meeting, Khattar said that on the lines of the Central government, Haryana too will present the state’s Budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“We aim to present a Budget that ensures holistic development in the state while ensuring everyone’s participation. In the general Budget of the state for the year 2023-24, the focus will be on the economic and social upliftment of Antyodaya, farmers, labourers, promotion of industries, and health services. This Budget will be for the welfare of every class and section,” said the CM while addressing media persons.

He said that Haryana will ensure its contribution to achieving PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a USD 5 trillion economy and global powerhouse. For this, there is a need to increase growth in every sector, with special emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The CM said that on the lines of the Union Budget presented by the Central government, the interests of all sections will be taken care of in Haryana’s Budget too. We will pay special attention to implementing all the new schemes that have been included in the Centre’s Budget. In the State’s Budget, special emphasis will be laid on the upliftment of last-mile citizen, along with education, health, employment, and women welfare and empowerment.