Haryana to place e-enforcement devices in Faridabad, Gurugram

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the state government has decided to place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk and high-density corridors on National and State Highways and at critical junctions in the Faridabad district. The state government has also decided to install these devices in Gurugram as well.

While presiding over a meeting regarding setting up modalities to implement the provision of Section 136 A of the Motor Vehicle Act as per the orders of Supreme Court here today, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to hire experts to assess the requirement of electronic devices such as speed camera, close circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, automatic number plate recognition and weight in machine to monitor and check the road accidents on the National and State Highways. The experts will assist the state-holder departments to identify the junctions where there are chances of overspeeding of vehicles and accident-prone areas.

Kaushal directed all stakeholders departments to complete the procedure and submit the progress report to the transport Commissioner by March 7 in a time bound manner and further directed the officers to submit the final report by March 14. The electronic enforcement device should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of -sight issues or interruption in traffic flow.

Kaushal was apprised in the meeting that all challans should be issued under rule 167 in electronic form using auto-generation of challan through the electronic monitoring. Besides this, fixed and dynamic speed limit signs will also be used to notify the speed limits on the road sections during adverse weather conditions, such as rain, hail, foggy weather as well as for indicating any obstruction ahead in the route.

Appropriate warning signs should be conspicuously placed before the stretches monitored by electronic enforcement devices, notifying the public that electronic devices are in use and they are under CCTV surveillance, he added.