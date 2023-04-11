Haryana to organise water conclave on April 26 & 27

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26 and 27 which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The water conclave aims at promoting awareness, building partnerships, and fostering collaborative efforts to ensure the sustainable management of water resources, which is essential for the socioeconomic development and well-being of citizens.

This was disclosed by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting with the senior officers of Irrigation and Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Energy, Finance, Industries, Forest and Fisheries Departments here on Tuesday.

Kaushal said that the state government is consistently working on the ‘3-R’ principle-Reduce, Recycle and Reuse - for water management as envisioned by the Chief Minister. He asked the Departments to prepare and submit a water action plan by April 20.

The Chief Secretary said that the need of the hour is to consider the fast-increasing municipal treated unused water as a potential water resource which can suitably be put to effective use, particularly for non-potable purposes.

In the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister, Irrigation Department Devender Singh apprised about the various aspirational targets of water conservation schemes set by various departments during the water conclave.