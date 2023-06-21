Haryana to observe Int’l Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on June 26

New Delhi: The Haryana government will observe the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on June 26. The state government has already taken strict measures against drug peddlers as per the CM’s direction. A special task force has been constituted, and anti-narcotics cells have been established at various levels.

More than 5,000 arrests have been made in Haryana in connection with drug-related offences. Earlier, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had appealed to the saints to cooperate with the government, showing a collaborative approach towards tackling social evils. Organising a program under the guidance of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, to mark the occasion, further emphasises the government’s commitment to combat these issues. This event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and promotes a society free from these vices. Such initiatives involving spiritual leaders and public figures can play a crucial role in spreading awareness, fostering cooperation, and mobilising efforts to address social challenges, the state government informed on Tuesday.

Among the key initiatives by the Haryana government to prevent the illegal sale of medicines, the government has developed a mobile app called ‘Saathi.’ Additionally, the software HAWK has been created to maintain a criminal activity database.