Haryana to lead ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the state would play a leading role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and is aligning its development priorities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadmap for building a strong and prosperous nation.



Addressing a summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Saini expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for setting the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat and said Haryana was steadily advancing policies and initiatives that would contribute significantly to the national mission.

The Chief Minister said the PM had emphasised development based on four key pillars — farmers, women empowerment, employment for youth and upliftment of the poor — and the Haryana government was working rapidly across all these areas.

He said farmers in the state were excelling not only in traditional agriculture but also in natural farming and horticulture. The government, he added, was also implementing several initiatives to strengthen women’s participation in various sectors.

“Today, women are making significant contributions across sectors such as agriculture, health, education and other fields,” Saini said. Highlighting efforts towards youth development, the chief minister said the state government had introduced a Startup Policy to promote entrepreneurship among young people. At the same time, schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were being implemented to support economically weaker sections.