Haryana to introduce law to settle family land feud: CM

Chandigarh: With an aim to resolve family land disputes, Haryana is all set to introduce new legislation that objectifies to ensure quick redressal of all such disputes that remain pending in courts for years due to the absence of any proper redressal mechanism. Besides this, the State is also in the process to formulate a plan for 100 villages which have not been consolidated. Under this, the consolidation will be done scientifically, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking at a programme held late at night in Chandigarh on Monday.



Sharing the state government’s vision of boosting the industrial and economical sectors, he said that on the lines of how Gurugram has been developed industrially and economically, now the emphasis is being laid on developing other districts of the state.

“Today Gurugram has become a global city and IT hub. 400 Fortune companies of the world have their offices in Gurugram. Similarly, the Faridabad district is also moving swiftly in the same direction. Due to connectivity with Jewar Airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will résumé its operations, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that the Panchkula district is also at a central location. There is also the advantage of Chandigarh airport. Therefore, the government has reduced the rates of EDC and development charges to attract developers to promote development in the district.