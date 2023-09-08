‘Haryana to improve road connectivity for farmers’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to formulate a scheme to improve road infrastructure in villages incorporated into urban areas.



Under this scheme, the roads leading to the fields in the villages incorporated into urban areas will be improved, providing convenience for farmers in transporting their crops to and from the fields.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the people during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme held at Satrod Khas village in the Hisar district. Earlier, Khattar also paid floral tributes to Saint Shiromani Dhanna Bhagat during the Jan Samvad programme.

On this occasion, he also distributed tricycles to the differently-abled. Besides this, he also visited an exhibition showcasing products made by women’s self-help groups.

While highlighting the government’s existing ‘Khet Khalihan’ scheme, which focuses on paving roads to rural fields, he said that a new plan will be developed specifically aimed at paving the road for the villages included in the urban areas.

During the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, the chief minister emphasised the simplified process of pension disbursement through the Parivar Pahchan Patra.

Elderly individuals now have the convenience of receiving their pensions from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for office visits.

In this program, the chief minister facilitated pension processing for nine individuals who had reached the age of 60 and distributed pension cards to them.