Haryana to implement 13 projects worth Rs 284 cr

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to bring a transforming change in lives of the state’s rural population, the Haryana Government has decided to implement 13 new projects worth more than Rs 284 crore under Rural Augmentation programme and Mahagram Yojana in 4 districts namely Hisar, Jind, Sonipat and Rewari.



Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department with NABARD assistance as loan.

The Official spokesperson apprised that Haryana has already become the first state to ensure the supply of functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Central Government had set a target of giving clean drinking tap water to every rural family by 2024 under this mission. He further said however, the State Government has achieved this target much

in advance.