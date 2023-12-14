Haryana to have state anthem, to be decided in Assembly session: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that soon Haryana will have its state anthem and a proposal in this regard will be presented in the Winter session of the Legislative Assembly starting today.



Furthermore, he made several announcements in a press conference organised in Chandigarh on Thursday. Among the key announcements are closure of 8 toll plazas located in the state.

The chief minister said that through various competitions, the government has selected 3 songs, and all three songs will be tabled in the House. The song with the highest votes will be declared the state anthem for one year.

Announcing the closure of toll plazas, Khattar said that with this decision, the public would save Rs 22.48 crore annually. These include seven toll plazas operated by the Public Works Department.This decision provides relief to the public saving Rs 22.48 crore annually.

In reply to a question on SYL issue, the chief minister stated that Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both states, Punjab and Haryana, in Chandigarh on December 28, 2023.

The chief minister shared that in the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023, Haryana received the second prize in the Energy Efficiency Index nationwide. President Droupadi Murmu awarded this prize to the Energy Minister

of Haryana.