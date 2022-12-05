'Haryana to give incentives to buyers of EVs, hybrid vehicles'

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the Haryana state government will give special incentives to the buyers of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the state so that the upfront cost of their vehicles can be reduced. The "Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2022" has also been notified, and now people



can take advantage of this policy, he said.

The Deputy Chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department, said that the objective of "Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2022" is to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and components in the state, and also promote research and

development in the electric vehicles sector.

Chautala informed that some of the key benefits for EV manufacturers are capital subsidy, employment generation subsidy, patent fee reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, stamp duty reimbursement, seed and conversion fund incentive, SGST reimbursement, and water treatment incentive.

He added that the policy also focuses on developing infrastructure across the state to reduce the range anxiety of buyers and provide a conducive infrastructure to boost e-mobility. He also informed that a lot of benefits are being provided in this policy for the infrastructure providers of charging/swapping stations for electric vehicles.