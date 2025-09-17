Haryana to form panels for Kurukshetra museums

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed the constitution of research committees for the upcoming ‘Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre’ and ‘Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum’ to be built in Kurukshetra.

The committees will verify historical content related to the revered Gurus, their life journeys, teachings, and ideals, ensuring authenticity before work begins on both ambitious projects. Eminent scholars who have conducted in-depth research on the lives and contributions of Sikh Gurus and Sant Ravidas Ji will be included.

Chairing a review meeting on the projects, Saini also examined concept designs and instructed officials to submit at least four to five options. He emphasized that the architectural designs must ensure uniformity and visual appeal from all sides.

The Chief Minister said the Sikh Museum should present a comprehensive overview of Sikh history, culture, and the Gurus’ contributions, while the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum must not only stand out architecturally but also reflect the spiritual philosophy, teachings, and timeless message of social harmony of Sant Ravidas Ji. Saini further suggested preparing books highlighting the history and teachings of Sikh Gurus and Sant Ravidas Ji, to be released at the museums’ inauguration.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, he noted that the Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre will be established on three acres of land, while the Sant Ravidas Bhawan and Museum will come up on five acres in Kurukshetra. Both projects aim to preserve sacred heritage and disseminate the life philosophies of the Gurus to future generations.

“These museums will not only serve as centres of learning but also as a source of inspiration, spreading the timeless values of equality, devotion, and harmony,” Saini added.