Haryana to explore agricultural opportunities in African nations: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the State government is planning to leverage the vast agricultural potential in African countries by sending Haryana farmers abroad.

This ambitious endeavor aims to provide new opportunities for Haryana's hardworking farming community.

Following discussions with the ambassador of an African nation, the State government is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will be exchanged shortly to formalise this collaboration.

After the MoU, we will invite the interested farmers to participate in this unique opportunity.

Farmer groups will be formed and sent to African countries where they can contribute their expertise and benefit from the vast agricultural landscapes available.