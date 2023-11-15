Haryana to establish 4 more fast-track courts for drug-related cases

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that following the blueprint of Sirsa fast track court, seven more fast-track courts have been notified in Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Panipat. The state government is actively working to establish four more fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad, and Yamunanagar. This strategic initiative aims to expedite legal proceedings in the state.



While presiding over the 6th State level Committee meeting of NARCO Coordination Centre, Kaushal said that legal and IT consultants will be appointed under the Haryana Police Act 2007. This move aims to expedite the anti-drug campaign, reinforcing the government’s commitment to combat substance abuse effectively.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) in the first week of November has registered a total of 3,306 cases, thereby leading to the arrest of 4,452 individuals involved in these offenses.