Haryana to employ Yoga Sahayaks in schools to teach yoga to students

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to impart yoga in the government schools of the state. For this, 857 Yoga ‘Sahayaks’ will now be employed at PM SHRI, Model Sanskriti and cluster schools of the state.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of Haryana Yoga Aayog chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, AYUSH Department, Sudhir Rajpal.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary informed that an International Meditation Centre will be set up in the State. He directed officials of Kurukshetra Development Board and Shri Krishna AYUSH University to identify land for this purpose and expedite the process.

He also directed the Panchayat Department to undertake renovation of Yoga Gymnasiums constructed across Haryana and submit a report in this regard within a week. A fund of over Rs 8 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. To enhance the yoga proficiency of AYUSH doctors in the State, the government will send them for specialised training at renowned institutions such as the Patanjali Yoga Kendra in Haridwar and the Yoga Training Centre in Patti Kalyana at Panipat.

Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yoga Aayog, informed that on May 27, 2025, 25 days before International Yoga Day, a state-level programme will be organised where 2000 AYUSH Yoga Assistants, AYUSH Department officials and representatives of Yoga institutions will participate in Surya Namaskar Abhiyan. The departments/institutions/players doing the best work under Surya Namaskar Abhiyan-2025 will be honoured in the respective district or state-level programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2025.

Jaideep Arya also led a delegation of non-official members and met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh today.

The meeting also highlighted that 4-day Yoga Shivirs (workshops) have already commenced across all districts of the state, starting 75 days before International Yoga Day. Additionally, plans for the construction of 1,000 new Yoga Gymnasiums in the fiscal year 2025-26 were discussed, with the initial facilities to be operated from schools.