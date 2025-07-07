Haryana to develop jungle safari in Aravalli Hills

Chandigarh: A 10,000-acre grand jungle safari project, coming up in the Aravalli Hills, is going to redefine Haryana’s identity.

With the aim of giving shape to this project, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Environment minister Rao Narbir Singh visited Vantara, Jamnagar in Gujarat and gained information in this regard.

The jungle safari will be equipped with modern technology and special arrangements will be made for eco-friendly tourism.