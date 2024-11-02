Haryana to develop in line with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat-2047 vision, says CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said the present state government is dedicated to realising the vision of an empowered and progressive India, as envisioned by our revolutionary heroes.

Emphasising the importance of unity and collaborative effort, the Chief Minister affirmed the present government’s resolve to rebuild Haryana in alignment with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal by the year 2047.

The present state government will lead a new era of development in Haryana. We will fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto as pledged, advancing the state’s 2.80 crore citizens along a path of inclusive growth, said the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering today in Gohana, Sonipat district. He also extended greetings to the attendees and all state residents on the occasions of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Haryana Day, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Gopashtami.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP govt in Haryana, elected for a third consecutive term, will work with commitment to meet the aspirations of 2.80 crore citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that officers have been directed to expedite projects in line with the promises made in the election manifesto. As Haryana completes 58 years of progress, all communities deserve congratulations for their contributions, said Nayab Singh Saini.

The CM said that he also acknowledges the role of party workers and voters in reinforcing their trust in the BJP, leading to a historic victory.

He said that during the elections, Congress spread misleading information on unemployment and attempted to delay the recruitment of thousands of youth, revealing an anti-youth mindset.