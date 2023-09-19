Haryana to allow commercial construction in residential areas

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to tackle the growing issue of unauthorised commercial construction within residential areas of cities, Haryana is all set to formulate a policy for commercial construction.

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar shared this while addressing a Jan Samvad held at SA Jain College in Ambala city late evening on September 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that acknowledging the rampant proliferation of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones, the government is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive policy aimed at rectifying this situation.

Furthermore, the Municipal Corporation’s Superintendent Engineer, Vivek Gill, was questioned about an ongoing commercial construction project, unsatisfied with his answers, and Kattar promptly ordered Gill’s transfer.

Khattar said that 450 colonies had recently received approval in the state, with an additional 400 colonies currently under review. Notably, 1800 colonies in the state remain unapproved.

To enhance security and traffic management, Khattar announced plans to establish an Integrated Command and Control Center in Ambala. Khattar shared that a grant of Rs 2500 per person, determined by the population as of December 31 of the previous year, will be disbursed.