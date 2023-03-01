Haryana to adopt modern land measurement system: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a modern land measurement system would be adopted, which will replace the age-old chain (jarib) based measurement. “This will bring more accuracy and reliability in land measurement and reduce the scope for disputes,” he added.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with senior officials regarding the SVAMITVA Yojana. He said that 300 new rovers will be purchased to complete the work related to large scale mapping of every district and tehsil in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said that Sonipat and Karnal districts have been selected as pilot projects in the first phase. Apart from this, every property will also be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra and the work would be completed in these districts by April 15, 2023, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, T V S N Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar and other officers remained present in the meeting.