Haryana suffers Rs 5,000 cr loss due to illegal mining: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the CAG report has made startling exposure that the state has “suffered a revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore during the last one year due to illegal mining”.

“This means, during the entire tenure of BJP, only illegal mining has caused a loss of Rs 5000 crore. Congress will raise this issue strongly in the upcoming Assembly session,” he said.

Speaking to media persons at his residence, he said the Congress will fight the municipal elections on local issues. “BJP has ruined the condition of cities. Roads are completely broken and the sewerage system is in shambles... Congress will take these issues to the public during the elections,” he said.