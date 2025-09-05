Haryana suffering from floods, govt should make arrangements for drainage: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that after Punjab, almost the whole of Haryana has also come under the grip of floods and waterlogging.

He said there is an urgent need to provide relief and compensation to people.

“Villages, fields, streets, roads, highways and cities are all submerged. Many affected people are

pleading for government help. The government should immediately start the process of special Girdawari

and give 100 per cent compensation for the damage to the crops,” he said.