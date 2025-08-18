Haryana steps up focus on Gurugram civic issues

Chandigarh: In a bid to improve civic amenities in Gurugram, the Haryana government has intensified efforts to address issues troubling residents. For the past five days, Rajesh Khullar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been stationed in Gurugram, holding meetings with local organisations, listening to citizens’ concerns and working closely with officials to chalk out solutions.

During an extensive review with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Police and the district administration, Khullar underlined the urgency of tackling long-standing challenges. Waterlogging during rains, garbage disposal, stray cattle, solid waste management and road infrastructure topped the agenda. Urging officials to move beyond routine functioning, he said: “You officers should be harbingers of change, the residents should feel the change after you have been posted here.”

Based on citizen complaints and feedback, Khullar, along with district officials, inspected Rajiv Chowk, Farukhnagar–Basai Road and Dhankaut Road on Sunday. He directed concerned officers to clear encroachments and strengthen road berms to ensure smooth vehicular movement. He also interacted with villagers at Dhankaut during the inspection. Earlier, GMDA authorities informed him that a comprehensive drainage plan for Gurugram has been

prepared.