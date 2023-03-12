Haryana: State Livestock Exhibition to end today

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the 39th State Livestock Exhibition on March 13. The exhibition is presently organised at Charkhi Dadri.



The Chief Minister will give cash rewards worth lakhs to the livestock owners who will bag top positions in the ongoing exhibition.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan, Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister JP Dalal, MP Dharamveer Singh and several other dignitaries will participate in the programme.

The Chief Minister firmly believes that the progress of animal husbandry plays a pivotal role in ensuring the holistic development of villages. Notably, to give a major boost to the animal husbandry sector in Haryana, the present government is taking dedicated steps.

“The state government is taking all possible steps to increase the income of farmers and livestock owners. Most of the livestock in the state is reared by small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers. Recognizing this, the present government has not only formulated several husbandry-related schemes but has also ensured its meticulous implementation,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.