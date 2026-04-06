Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association meets CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met a delegation of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association at the PWD Rest House in Jind and discussed various issues related to public interest and trade.



During the meeting, representatives of the Arhtiya association placed their demands and suggestions regarding the crop procurement process before the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister listened to their concerns carefully and assured that the procurement process in the state would be conducted in a smooth, transparent and well-organised manner.

The Chief Minister said that dedicated efforts are being made to ensure smooth procurement of crop. He directed officers concerned to ensure that all necessary arrangements in mandis are made in a timely manner so that both farmers and Arhtiyas do not encounter any difficulties.

He said the state government is fully committed to protecting the interests of both farmers and Arhtiyas, adding that ensuring smooth functioning and ease for all stakeholders involved in the procurement process remains a priority.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is committed to the welfare of every section of society and that the Arhtiya community is an integral part of the system. Their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Deputy Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha, administrative officers and others also remained present on the occasion.