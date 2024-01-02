Haryana starts cashless health facility for govt employees and dependents

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government started a cashless health facility for government employees and their dependents on Monday on the occasion of new year.



Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the cashless health facility under Ayushman Yojana.

The state government initiated the scheme on a pilot basis, initially covering employees from the Fisheries and Horticulture departments, offering cashless healthcare facilities starting November 1, 2023. The coverage has been expanded to include all regular government employees on Monday.

Furthermore, the scheme is being extended on a pilot basis to encompass employees of the Department of Horticulture and Fisheries, as well as IAS, IPS, and IFoS, along with their dependents. Implementation of this scheme is carried out through the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority (State Health Authority).

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also symbolically distributed Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries during the cashless health facility inauguration program organised in Chandigarh.

The scheme covers six life-threatening emergencies i.e. cardiac emergency, cerebral haemorrhage, coma, electric shock, third and fourth stage cancer patients, and any kind of accidents as per the existing provisions. It also covers all types of indoor treatments/day care procedures, catering to the health care needs. These services will be available to the beneficiaries in all the hospitals empaneled with DGHS under this scheme.

E-card/CCHF card will be issued to all the beneficiaries to avail benefits under the scheme in the empaneled hospitals. Beneficiaries can avail benefits using payee code, Aadhaar number or PPP number. The entire expenditure under the scheme will be borne by the state government.