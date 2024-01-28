Haryana starts 127 labour canteens, meals at Rs 10

CHANDIGARH: Under the ‘Antyodaya Aahar Yojana’, launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to provide affordable meals to workers, the Labour Department has successfully initiated the operation of 127 labour canteens across the state. Individuals can access nutritious meals at a nominal cost of Rs 10 at these designated canteens.



An official spokesperson stated on Saturday that among these 127 canteens, 52 are base canteens equipped with kitchen facilities for both cooking and serving meals. The remaining 75 canteens will distribute food prepared in a central kitchen, utilising 39 vans and 9 e-rickshaws for transportation to designated sites.

In addition to offering food at affordable prices, these canteens will also generate employment opportunities for members of self-help groups. Currently, 52 self-help groups are affiliated with the canteens, with approximately 488 members participating in their operation. With a capacity to serve around 27,000 workers daily, these canteens, strategically situated near workplaces and major industrial zones. The locations of all permanent canteens and mobile units have been made available through a map on the website of the Labor Department www.hrylabour.gov.in.