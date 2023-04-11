Haryana SSC changes date of TGT recruitment exam in lieu of Eid

Chandigarh: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has changed the date of the TGT recruitment examination scheduled to be held on April 22 and April 23, in lieu of the festival of Eid on April 21 and 22.

A delegation of youths from Nuh district on Tuesday met the Political Advisor to the CM, Bharat Bhushan Bharti and submitted a memorandum demanding a change in the date of examination. The HSSC informed that the examination scheduled for the morning session of TGT Sanskrit on April 22 has now been scheduled to be held on April 30 in the evening session.

Similarly, the TGT Social Studies examination which was to be held in the evening session on April 22, will now be held in the evening session on May 13. Whereas the exams of TGT English and TGT Art, which were earlier scheduled on April 23 in the morning and evening sessions; will now be held on May 14 in morning and evening sessions respectively.