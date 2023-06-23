Haryana sees pathbreaking initiatives under CM Khattar

Chandigarh: In the 57 years of the formation of Haryana, the state, during the last eight years, has witnessed several new pathbreaking initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



The youth from far-flung Dhanis in the state to global cities are getting government jobs purely on merit basis without any recommendations whereas, the previous government lacked merit as well as transparency in the government jobs.

As soon as CM took over the reign of the administration in the state, Mission Merit has been implemented to ensure that only meritorious youth get government jobs and that too through a transparent recruitment policy, the results of which are clearly visible in every corner of the state.

The coaching centres which were once on the verge of closure today witness long queues of youth aspiring to get coaching for various competitive examinations. There is a belief among the youth that they would have to get into the merit if they want a government job. It would not be an exaggeration to say that this is the beginning of a new educationally competitive era in the state. E-libraries are being set up at village level so that the youth could have easy access to the facilities at the local level itself for preparation of competitive examinations.

On the initiative of the Chief Minister, for the first time, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the Combined Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment, giving the youth an option of posts according to their educational qualification.