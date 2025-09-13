Haryana rises above politics, places humanity first in disaster relief to Punjab

Chandigarh: In this difficult time of disaster caused by heavy rains and floods in Punjab, the Haryana government has extended a hand of solidarity and set a noble example of humanity by providing large-scale relief to the affected people.

On the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana has already provided financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Punjab govt, and so far, nearly 650 trucks carrying relief material have been dispatched to flood-hit areas.

Quoting the holy words of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji – “Awwal Allah Noor Upaya, Kudrat De Sab Bande, Ek Noor Te Sab Jag Upjaya, Kaun Bhale Kaun Mande” – the Chief Minister said this sacred teaching reminds us that all human beings are created from the same divine light, and therefore we must stand together to help one another without discrimination. Inspired by this message Gurus and the spirit of service, Haryana government has undertaken an unprecedented initiative to support flood victims in Punjab.

CM Saini had also assured that if the people of Punjab required drinking water, Haryana would readily provide it from its underground water. Today, as the pressing need is relief and rehabilitation, the Haryana government is ensuring that timely assistance reaches those affected.

This humanitarian effort reflects Haryana’s moral commitment to rise above political boundaries and uphold humanity in times of crisis.

Relief material is being sent continuously from various districts of Haryana with the active participation of ministers, district administrations, and social organisations. Essential supplies including food items, medicines, drinking water, tarpaulins, blankets, clothing, and daily-use items are being transported in large quantities to the affected areas. These relief consignments not only carry material aid but also convey a message of solidarity that Punjab is not alone in this hour of need.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s call, people across Haryana, villagers, youth groups, voluntary organisations, and religious institutions have come forward wholeheartedly.