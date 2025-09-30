Haryana: Revenue department goes digital with key ‘paperless’ reforms

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the introduction of paperless registration marks a decisive step towards eliminating corruption in the Revenue department.

By minimising human intervention, opportunities for malpractice will be virtually eliminated, he said, adding that registry work will now be fully digital, a living example of the government’s ‘minimum government-maximum governance’ policy.

The initiative will also help conserve the environment by reducing paper use, the CM said. Saini was speaking at a state-level function held at Babain Tehsil in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa Assembly Constituency, where he launched four key digital initiatives of the Revenue department.

He inaugurated the paperless registration system, demarcation portal, WhatsApp Chatbot, and Revenue Court Case Management System.

The CM also released an information booklet and witnessed the first paperless registry and demarcation process at Babain Tehsil. Earlier, he planted a sapling in the tehsil premises. The four initiatives launched are not just technological upgrades; they signal a new era of good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience, he said.

CM Saini said the Revenue and Disaster Management department plays a crucial role in both revenue administration and disaster response, directly impacting people’s lives.

Over time, the department has adopted new technologies to make its functioning simpler, more transparent, and citizen-centric. These new initiatives mark another important step in this journey, he said.