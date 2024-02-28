Haryana: ‘Reservation norms for SC, BC appointment in HKRNL adhered’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the provisions made for reservation for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes are being adhered to in the engagement process of the manpower deployed by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Currently, there is 15.64 per cent manpower against the 16 per cent reservation for BC-A and 11.4 per cent against the 11 per cent reservation for BC-B. Additionally, there are 20.63 per cent employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

He shared this information while responding during the question hour in the ongoing budget session of the state Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Khattar said that there are no permanent appointments made under HKRNL, engagements are made on a temporary basis for a specific period. The number of persons deployed under this does not have a fixed number to calculate reservations. Employees are appointed according to the department’s requirements. However, the government is ensuring the reserved quotas for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, i.e. 20 to 27 per cent respectively. He said that if the reservation is not fulfilled in the first recruitment, it is completed in the next one.

The chief minister said that the HKRNL is also used to provide employment opportunities for the youth in the private sector. The data of registered youth is shared with registered industries according to their demand, and industries then employ youth based on their requirements, he informed.