Haryana reports 38% decrease in stubble burning cases: Chief secy

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that the state government is highly vigilant about the Air Quality Index and has implemented stringent measures to further reduce paddy straw burning. He informed about a 38% reduction in stubble burning incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2022, the state recorded a total of 2,083 cases of stubble burning, which decreased to 1,296 cases in 2023, marking a 38% reduction compared to 2022. When compared to 2021, straw burning incidents saw a substantial 57% reduction in 2023. Kaushal conveyed this information during a virtual review meeting chaired by Dr M M Kutty, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR, with Deputy Commissioners participated virtually.



Kutty commended the Deputy Commissioners of Karnal and Kaithal for achieving over a 60% reduction in farm fires compared to the previous year. He acknowledged Haryana’s success in controlling farm fires but stressed the importance of close monitoring and stringent measures during the upcoming festival season to improve the air quality index.

Despite achieving a significant 57% reduction in stubble burning incidents – with the number decreasing from 3,038 cases in 2021 to 1,296 in 2023 – the state government remains dedicated to eliminating unsustainable practices like paddy straw stubble burning. This commitment is reflected in the recent notification, issued on October 30, 2023, introducing the “Haryana Ex-situ Management of Paddy Straw – 2023” scheme. This scheme aims to ensure the assured and adequate supply of paddy straw to biomass-based projects.