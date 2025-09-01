Haryana ready to deal with any flood situation: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state government and administration are fully alert during the rainy season and prepared to deal with any situation. He assured that “the government is making all efforts so that no citizen faces any loss,” while appealing to people to remain cautious and avoid visiting hilly areas during such weather.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons at the Dronacharya Sports Stadium in Kurukshetra, where he also played volleyball with players.

Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has “enhanced the nation’s honour at the global level and helped the needy and poor. The Opposition cannot digest this.”

He also slammed the Opposition for alleged abuses directed at the Prime Minister’s mother during the recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ of the Congress in poll-bound Bihar.

On economic concerns, he asserted that India’s “leadership is in strong hands” and that the GDP is improving with rapid development of highways, railways, and universities.

Highlighting a key poll promise, Saini announced the launch of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana portal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. “In the first phase, 20 lakh women will get benefits. After this, the second and third phase will also be launched,” he said, adding that a budget provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made.

He also said that from September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, the state will begin Sewa Pakwada (Service Fortnight), to provide services to the poor, needy, and differently-abled until October 2.