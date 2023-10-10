Haryana, Raj chief secretaries discuss security measures for Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the state’s chief secretary Usha Sharma and her Haryana counterpart Sanjeev Kaushal held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to assess and enhance security measures along the border regions of both states.



Kaushal said a collaborative effort will be made to establish joint checkpoints along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Emphasising the importance of these measures, he highlighted the Haryana Police’s dedication to ensure robust security in districts adjoining Rajasthan.

Their primary objectives include thwarting the illegal smuggling of liquor and preventing infiltration of anti-social elements during the election period, he said, according to a Haryana government statement.

To achieve these goals, the law enforcement agencies will maintain a vigil, closely monitoring the transportation of illicit liquor, cash and the movement of suspected criminals in the border areas.

Joint checkpoints of the Haryana Police and the excise and taxation department and their counterparts of Rajasthan will be strategically placed in the border areas, he said.