Haryana raises minimum wage of unskilled workers to ₹15,220 per month

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said the state government has taken a major decision in the interest of the labour class by increasing the minimum wage of unskilled workers to ₹15,220 per month. This decision will directly benefit lakhs of unskilled workers in the state and improve their standard of living.



The Chief Minister said that during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, he had announced that an expert committee had recommended an increase in the minimum wages of unskilled workers. Fulfilling this announcement, the Cabinet has now approved fixing the minimum wage at ₹15,220 per month.