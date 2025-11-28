Haryana, Punjab lock horns over tragic death of basketball player

Chandigarh: The tragic death of national-level basketball player Hardik Rathi in Haryana’s Rohtak district has triggered a political confrontation between the Haryana and Punjab governments, with leaders from both states trading accusations over the state of sports infrastructure and athlete welfare.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday visited the residence of the 16-year-old athlete, who died after a basketball pole collapsed during practice in his village on Tuesday. Calling the incident a “disgrace for the entire nation,” Mann said the sports fraternity was in deep shock. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, noting that Hardik’s parents never imagined their son—who left home to pursue his dream—would return lifeless. Mann alleged that villagers had repeatedly warned authorities about the poor condition of the court, but no action was taken. He demanded that the Haryana government accept responsibility, provide a government job to a family member, and offer appropriate compensation. He further said that despite more than 47 players from the village representing India in major tournaments, the playground remained neglected.

The Punjab Chief Minister also highlighted a second similar tragedy in Bahadurgarh, where 15-year-old Aman Kumar died after another basketball pole collapsed. He urged the Union Sports Ministry to seek status reports from all states on sports infrastructure, questioning whether India is prepared to host world-level competitions like the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Responding sharply, Haryana Sports minister Gaurav Gautam criticised Mann’s remarks as politically motivated. After visiting Hardik’s family earlier in the day, Gautam said the Haryana government stands firmly with the bereaved family and has ordered a thorough investigation, promising strict action against those responsible. He said Mann should instead address issues in Punjab, pointing to the murder of anti-drug campaigner Daljit and alleging that athletes in Punjab, including world champions, are forced to run tea stalls due to lack of support. Gautam added that Punjab’s sports quota was ineffective and that Mann should focus on tackling drug abuse among youth in his state.

Amid the escalating war of words, Gautam announced that he has directed officials and coaches to immediately report any infrastructure requiring repairs. A review meeting has been scheduled for November 28 to strengthen sports facilities across Haryana.

The political friction continues even as Hardik Rathi’s family mourns the loss of a promising young talent whose death has cast a spotlight on sports infrastructure failures and administrative neglect.