‘Haryana promoting social harmony through timeless teachings of Saints’

Chandigarh: Emphasising the enduring relevance of India’s saintly traditions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is actively strengthening social harmony by taking the teachings and life philosophies of great saints and spiritual leaders to the younger generation.

With this objective, the state government has institutionalised the practice of organising celebrations on the birth anniversaries of revered saints, sending a strong message of unity, equality and social cohesion across society.

Continuing this initiative, the Government will organise a grand state-level ceremony on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji. Development, Panchayat Mines & Geology Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar will preside over the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the delegation led by Cabinet Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar and Social Justice, Empowerment ,SCs & BCs Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA), Minister.

Krishan Bedi, at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir on Friday. On this occasion, both Ministers formally invited the Chief Minister to attend the Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.

Meanwhile, CM Saini on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the work on the Budget announcements related to the Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the progress of various projects announced in the Budget and directed officers concerned to ensure that all works related to these announcements are completed within the stipulated timelines.