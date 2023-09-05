Haryana promotes fitness and drug-free state via Cyclothon

CHANDIGARH: District administration welcomed the cyclothon entering Jhajjar district. During the occasion, a large number of men and women were also present.



A 90-year-old woman from Dharana, Bhapsi Devi flagged off the cyclothon towards Beri. Youth, women and students participated in the cyclothon with complete zeal and enthusiasm.

While welcoming the cyclothon, the deputy commissioner said that Haryana takes strides against drug abuse and advocates fitness with Cyclothon.

He said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a pioneering effort to combat drug abuse and promote a healthier lifestyle among the youth, has launched the “Fit Haryana” campaign through a Cyclothon.

He said that everyone should be a part of this campaign and actively contribute to making Haryana state drug-free. He said that with this exemplary beginning, the future of the young generation would be protected.

The deputy commissioner said that the participants involved in this noble work deserve special congratulations, who are working to create awareness to keep people away from drugs.

The cyclothon, which commenced from Karnal on September 1, will culminate in Karnal on September 25.

He said that the chief minister’s initiative seeks to raise awareness among youth, urging them to distance themselves from drugs.

The energy of youth must be channelled positively. Parents and influential figures in society must also convey this message to the youth. The Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon organised by the chief minister aims to send a strong message of fitness and well-being to the youth as well as completely a drug-free state, he added.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain said that everyone should participate in this meaningful initiative to make Haryana drug-free.

Addiction makes a person physically and financially weak. It is very important to stop drug addiction for a healthy society and a healthy country. Several steps are being taken to prevent drug addiction in the district. It has also yielded outstanding results.

Apart from the students of Government Senior Secondary School Dharana, girl students of villages Palda, Jahajgarh, Jhajjar, and Bhindawas participated in the Cyclothon (Cycle Marathon) rally which started from village Dharana in the district. Students of village Bhindawas, Lalita, Minnie Jahajgarh, Komal of Jhajjar and Neelam of Palda participated in the rally and gave the message of drug addiction. Active participation of common people was seen in this Cyclothon (Cycle Marathon) to make de-addiction a mass movement. Women in the villages welcomed the Yatra with traditional folk songs.

90-year-old Bhapsi Devi, who reached the cyclothon, said that it is necessary to end the drug menace. He said that the chief minister has done a commendable job in transforming the system.