Haryana promotes 9 govt officials

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has promoted deputy directors, Raj Singh, Urvashi Rangara and Neeraj Kumar, serving in the Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department, to the post of joint directors.



Besides these, six other officials have also been promoted. Among them, assistant information and public relations officer, Atma Ram, Sanjay Kumar, Krishan Kumar have been promoted as district information and public relations officer, assistant photo and cinema officer, Gopal Singh as photo and cinema officer, senior evaluator, Satender Bangar as project officer and PA, Baljinder Kaur has been promoted to the post of private secretary.