Haryana progressing at rapid pace due to transparent policies of govt: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the policies of the state government are based on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

The government has launched many beneficial schemes for the elderly, women, farmers, youth and the poor. Welfare of every section has been ensured by providing old age pension, ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’ and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ along with employment opportunities. Haryana is progressing at a rapid pace due to the transparent policies of the government and corruption-free administration.

The Chief Minister was addressing people at a programme organised in Jakhal of Fatehabad district today. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state govt has given new impetus to development. Referring to the welfare schemes being run by the state government under the leadership of the PM, he said the government has taken effective steps for the development of all sections.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition has no issue, its leaders are misleading people by telling lies. Congress leaders are spreading a propaganda that the current state government has not fulfilled its promises whereas the reality is that the state government has fulfilled 18 promises of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ in the first 100 days of its tenure and work is going on on 10 other promises.

He said with the formation of the government, the promise of providing free dialysis facilities to kidney patients was fulfilled. Along with this, under the ‘Har Ghar Grihini Yojana’, 15 lakh families in the state are being given cylinders for Rs 500. All eligible families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh will be linked to this scheme and given cylinders for Rs 500.

The govt has given plots to eligible families as per its ‘Sankalp Patra’. Apart from this, ownership rights of land to lease holders have been given. The people whose houses have been built on Panchayat land for more than 20 years have been given ownership rights of these houses.