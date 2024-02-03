Haryana: President inaugurates 37th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

CHANDIGARH: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Fair-2024 on Friday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal also attended the event.



Following the inauguration, the President commended all teams involved for the successful organisation of this fair, which has been organised since 1987. He specifically lauded Haryana Chief Minister and his team for their efforts in organising this year’s event.

Highlighting the Republic of Tanzania as the partner country of this year’s fair, she informed the significance of cultural exchanges, which were discussed during her meetings with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in October last year. The participation of Tanzania as a partner nation highlights India’s partnership with the African Union.

During the inauguration, the President visited Haryana’s Apna Ghar Pavilion, where she received detailed information about the instruments showcasing Haryanvi culture. She also interacted with artisans while exploring the stalls representing Gujarat, the fair’s theme state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to President Murmu on behalf of the people of the state for gracing Haryana with her presence. He underscored the historical significance of Surajkund, constructed by King Surajpal of the Tomar dynasty, situated at the foothills of the Aravalli range. Shaped like the rising sun and built in Roman style, Surajkund symbolises progress, with the International Handicraft Fair, now in its 37th year, holding special significance. He stated that the Surajkund International Crafts Fair has become the identity of Haryana.