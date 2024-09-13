Haryana polls: BJP to cement its strong hold on GT belt as it focuses on non-Jat politics

Chandigarh: The saffron party BJP’s has a strong hold in GT belt of Haryana has played an instrumental role for the party to form government in the state and serve two terms.



Thus, a blueprint has been prepared by the party to strengthen GT belt and yet again form the government for the third time.

Thus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only start the BJP’s campaign from Kurukshetra on Saturday, but will also keep its eyes on GT belt. Meanwhile, BJP faces challenge to save its stronghold in GT belt this time. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, BJP not only won the three seats in GT Road Belt - Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal, but also increased its vote share tremendously.

However, the party, which has been emphasising on non-Jat politics faces the challenge of saving its old stronghold.

This is the reason why this time the Assembly elections are being announced from North Haryana instead of South Haryana. Most of the urban areas come in the GT Road belt of Haryana. Assembly seats of Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Kaithal districts fall in this belt.

Apart from Punjabi, Vaishya and Brahmin voters, there are also a large number of OBC vote bank here.

After deciding Khattar’s role in the Centre, choosing Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister face from the GT Road belt was a planned move by the party. Nayab Saini was an MP from Kurukshetra. His area also falls in this GT Road belt. He also contested the election from Karnal. Interestingly, now Nayab Saini is going to contest the election from Ladwa.

Candidates from 23 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of six districts will participate in the rally of Prime Minister Modi to be held in Kurukshetra.

Modi will woo the voters from this belt in the rally. Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah may hold six to seven rallies in Haryana.

BJP’s election management committee has planned the programmes of central leaders in Haryana taking note of caste and regional dynamics. Union ministers will cover Haryana along with BJP national president.

The party has released a list of star campaigners for election campaign in the 90 Assembly constituencies of the state. From BJP national president JP Nadda to union ministers, all will cover Haryana.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP President Mohanlal Baroli, former Chief Minister and Union Power and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister and Election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Co-Incharge and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Dev, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana affairs incharge Satish Poonia, Co-Incharge Surendra Nagar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Haryana.

BJP’s list of star campaigners include Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Central Election Committee member and former, MP Sudha Yadav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hemanta Biswa Sharma, Union Ministers Rao Indrajit Singh and Krishanpal Gurjar, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Smriti Irani, Jairam Thakur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Anurag Thakur, Diya Kumari, film actress Hema Malini, Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhary, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, former MPs Ashok Tanwar, Manoj Tiwari, Sanjeev Balyan, former MPs Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ramchandra Jangra and Olympian Babita Phogat.