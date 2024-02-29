Haryana Police writes to social media platforms on post of Kapil Sangwan

While investigating murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state unit’s chief, Nafe Singh Rathee, the Cyber Cell of Haryana Police has written to a leading ‘social media platforms’ regarding the post of gangster UK-based Kapil Sangwan claiming responsibility for the said murder.

Cyber Cell has written to social media platforms to verify the said post. While Haryana Police is yet to get a breakthrough in the murder case it has booked 15 persons for the crime of which 5 persons are unidentified.

With fast moving political dynamics in view of upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by the year’s end and Lok Sabha elections round the corner the state government has condemned the gruesome crime. Meanwhile, four days have passed and the Haryana Police is yet to make any arrest in the sensational INLD politician Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder case.

In the Vidhan Sabha session which ended on Wednesday, the Home minister had assured the House that the murder case will be investigated by the CBI.

A UK- based notorious gangster, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Sangwan, had recently claimed that he was involved in the brutal murder of Nafe Singh Rathee on Sunday. Rathee was killed near Bahadurgarh Railway crossing in Jhajjar on Sunday.

Sangwan, in a social media post had claimed the responsibility and alleged that gangster Manjeet Mahal was a close aide of Rathee. He added that the duo often worked together in illegal property acquisition.

Sangwan threatened dire consequences to those who align with his enemies. He alleged that Rathee had committed numerous killings and was allegedly involved in illegal detentions during his tenure and no one could raise his or her voice against Rathee.

The police has booked MLA, Vijendra Rathee, Sandeep Rathee and Rajpal Sharma, vice-chairman Nagar Parishad and seven others alongwith 5 unidentified persons in the FIR. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), Arms Act and the case is still under investigation.