Haryana: Police to monitor social media for fake election videos

Chandigarh: As Haryana heads to the polls for the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, the state police will be on high alert for any anti-social elements spreading rumors on social media. Strict action will be taken against offenders, who will face severe legal consequences.



Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, highlighted these measures during a meeting with senior police officers. He emphasised that disrupting law and order will not be tolerated. Kapur pointed out that mischievous elements sometimes make fake videos of polling stations viral on social media, causing disruptions. To counter this, Haryana Police teams will actively monitor social media at various levels and take strict action against those posting fake videos.

To maintain peace and law and order during the voting process, a foolproof sealing plan has been implemented at inter-state and intra-state borders and district checkpoints. Haryana Police is monitoring areas around hotels, inns, guest houses, and other accommodations across the state. Similarly, hostels of educational institutions, colleges, and universities are also being monitored.

During the voting process, all additional director generals of police, inspector generals of police, police commissioners, and superintendents of police will be in the field. They will patrol their respective areas from the start to the end of voting to ensure the process is not disrupted. Senior police officers have been directed to keep the director general of police and the additional director general of police (law and order) informed about the voting process and directives through phone, SMS, and

WhatsApp messages.