Haryana: Nuh DEO caught accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe

Chandigarh: The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau caught District Education Officer (DEO), Nuh red-handed while accepting a bribe in lieu of facilitating the purchase order for the supply of school desks in favour of the complainant.

The accused officer, identified as Ramphal Dhankar, was demanding a bribe Rs 10 lakh in lieu of ensuring the purchase order for the supply of school desks in favour of the complainant. These desks were to be supplied in various schools of the Nuh district. The accused officer has already taken Rs 2 lakh bribe. The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau and accordingly, a trap was laid and he was caught red-handed accepting bribes.