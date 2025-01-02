Haryana notifies nine services of PHE dept

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified nine services of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department under the Right to Service Act, 2014 and fixed deadlines to provide these services.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, issuance of duplicate water/sewer bill, sanction of water supply and sewerage connection in the rural and urban areas, work of fixing water leakage/overflowing pipes and blocked sewerage/overflowing manholes has to be completed within 7 days.

The restoration of water supply due to minor problems like fault in pumping machinery, electric wiring, distribution system etc has to be completed in 3 days while restoration of water supply due to major problems like shortage of raw water, burning of transformer and fault in LT/HT Lines etc has to be completed within 6 days. Further, a 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems to be rectified/repaired by the PHE Department.

The notification further states that restoration of a broken street to motorable conditions, including laying of pipeline after excavation, has to be completed by 30 days.