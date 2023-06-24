Haryana: No power penalty for defaulting consumer earning less than Rs 1L/yr

CHANDIGARH: In a major relief to the defaulting power consumers having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that all such families, who have been declared as power defaulters or whose power connections have been disconnected will get a complete waiver on their penalty amount.



“Irrespective of the default amount, such consumers will not have to pay more than the average bill of only one year, even if their bill is pending for 10 years. Such families will have to pay a maximum of Rs 3,600 only for consumption on an average of 150 units per month. Out of the Rs 3,600, the consumers will have to make a payment of 25 per cent for the re-issuance of the power connections,” said Khattar while presiding over an important meeting with the Power Department held here.

Khattar said that getting adequate supply of water and electricity is a fundamental right of any citizen. Therefore, for the convenience of the citizens, it has been decided to provide electricity connection.

Citizens will only have to apply for the connection, no other document will be asked from them and the power connection will be issued to them in about 1 month.