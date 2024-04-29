Haryana NEET aspirant found dead in Kota; parents suspect murder

Kota (Rajasthan): A 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Kunhari area here, with his parents suspecting he was murdered, police said on Monday.

This is the eighth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Sumit Panchal, who hailed from Haryana’s Rohtak, had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year, the police said.

His parents have demanded the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons and an impartial investigation into the matter.

On demand of the student’s parents, a medical board was constituted to perform the autopsy, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Kaptan, who is investigating the case.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, they said.

The student had allegedly hanged himself around 9 hours before his body was spotted by the hostel staff, the ASI said.

However, his parents suspected Panchal was murdered, citing that the injury on his neck from the rope was too deep to be caused by hanging, the police said.