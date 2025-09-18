Haryana: ‘Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Samman Yojana’ launched by CM

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, artisans and craftsmen in Haryana received a significant gift. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Samman Yojana’, under which artisans in the state who undergo skill training through the ‘Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana’ will receive a top-up incentive of Rs 5,000.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing a state-level function in Rohtak on Wednesday, organised to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti and Labour Day. Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, former minister Manish Grover, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Saini said it was a fortunate coincidence that the day marks both the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine craftsman, and the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, whom he described as the architect of a “New India” in the 21st century.

He paid homage to Lord Vishwakarma on behalf of the 2.75 crore people of Haryana and extended warm birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh to the Vishwakarma Education Committee, Rohtak. He further stated that, on application by the Vishwakarma community, a plot will be allotted in accordance with the regulations of the HSVP. He also informed that under the ‘Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana’, Rs 22 crore will be released by September 30 for the marriage of 4,200 daughters in the Yojana will commence soon, under which women will receive a benefit of Rs 2,100 per month.

Paying tribute to Lord Vishwakarma, the Chief Minister said the day is dedicated to honouring hardworking, honest and industrious labourers who are shaping the nation’s progress with their dedication. He said that Lord Vishwakarma inspired generations to value hard work and skill, and it is through the tireless efforts and craftsmanship of millions of his followers that society has advanced from ancient times to the present.